Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,995 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.30% of Donaldson worth $165,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of DCI opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

