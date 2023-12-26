FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,599 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.73% of FactSet Research Systems worth $121,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,629 shares of company stock worth $11,390,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $469.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.