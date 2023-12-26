Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 24,305 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $91,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.94 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

