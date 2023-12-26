Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $99.58 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,801 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.59% of Selective Insurance Group worth $99,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SIGI stock opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.66 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

