Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 3.83% of Progress Software worth $87,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Progress Software by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $526,923. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

