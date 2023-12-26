Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $112.43 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Chemed comprises about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $112,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $591.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $481.99 and a 52 week high of $595.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.