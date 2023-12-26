Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $77.72 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.97% of SEI Investments worth $77,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

