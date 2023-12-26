Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,766 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $103,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $243.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

