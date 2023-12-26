Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 46,965 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,914,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,965 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $96,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.20 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

