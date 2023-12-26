Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

