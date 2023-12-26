Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 802 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

