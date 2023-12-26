Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 22,463 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

