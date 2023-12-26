DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of DraftKings worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,107,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,412,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006 over the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

