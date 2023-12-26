KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

