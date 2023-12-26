KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 626 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

