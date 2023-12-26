Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 66,326 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,326 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 1.85% of Stratasys worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,206,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.