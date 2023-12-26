Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Position Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Qiagen stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

