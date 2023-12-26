Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $18.69 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

