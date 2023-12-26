Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $19,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,690,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,123,000 after buying an additional 846,470 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRGP stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.22. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

