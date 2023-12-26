Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $19.60 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of PTC worth $19,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 57.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,553,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PTC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.54.

PTC stock opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

