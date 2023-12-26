Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,963. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.43. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $262.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.