IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.44% of IPG Photonics worth $21,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at $665,513,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,045. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

