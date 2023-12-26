Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 537,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

