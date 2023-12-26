Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 270,463 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28,988.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270,463 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

