Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 121,697 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,243,924,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,027,000 after purchasing an additional 461,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TC Energy by 68.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,538 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

