Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $36.53 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,197 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $36,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

