Purus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after buying an additional 827,464 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,378,000 after buying an additional 570,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after acquiring an additional 579,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,017,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,217,000 after acquiring an additional 454,091 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

