Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 60,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

