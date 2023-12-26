First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after acquiring an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after acquiring an additional 159,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

