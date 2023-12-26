Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,059 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.68.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

