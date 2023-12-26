Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

