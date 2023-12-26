Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 138,383 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $15,976,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.
JPMorgan Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
