Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIE. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 138,383 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $15,976,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.