DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165.77 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $165.77 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,699.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00172355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.43 or 0.00542003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00412720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00117363 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,721,525,628 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

