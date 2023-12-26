Kadena (KDA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $64.25 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $333.73 million and approximately $64.25 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,346,465 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

