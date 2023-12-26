Bend DAO Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $596,659.30 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

