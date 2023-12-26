98532 (KMP.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$89.53 million during the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

