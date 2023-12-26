McCoy Global Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
McCoy Global Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCCRF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.51.
About McCoy Global
