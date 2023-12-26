McCoy Global Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

McCoy Global Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCCRF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

