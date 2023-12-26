Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,920.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000.

SPAB stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

