Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

