Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.74 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

