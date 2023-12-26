Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.71 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,299,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,712 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,612 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $10,466,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $7,043,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

