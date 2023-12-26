Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

