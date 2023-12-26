First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.