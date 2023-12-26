Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 11,303 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHC stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.