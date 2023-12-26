Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 24.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

