Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

