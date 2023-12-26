SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) is Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

