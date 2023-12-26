Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 45,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 290.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

