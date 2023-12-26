JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

