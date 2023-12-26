TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TSI opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

