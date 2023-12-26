TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:TSI opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
